A person was shot and wounded during an ongoing "armed barricaded subject" incident in suburban Bartlett Tuesday, authorities said, prompting a nearby school to be placed on "secure building status."

Police said the incident took place about 11:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Gardenia Lane at a single-family residence. Bartlette police said in a news release that a female resident suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the residence and then reported it to her neighbor.

Sycamore Trails Elementary School was placed on a secure building status as a precuation, Bartlett police said in the news release.

Bartlett police requested the assistance of the Northern Illinois Police Alrm System due to a strong odor of natural gas emitting from the residence and the armed barricaded suspect's refusal to talk with police.

The barricade situtaiton was ongoing by 2:30 p.m., authorities said, though there was no longer a concern of a natural gas leak.