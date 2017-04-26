Chicago's City Treasurer announced Wednesday morning that he will not join the Democratic pack running for governor and will instead put his support behind billionaire JB Pritzker.

"I have decided not to enter the Democratic primary," Kurt Summers said during his announcement. "This decision was extremely difficult for me."

Appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel to his current position, Summers had made it clear he has larger political goals. If he had joined the race, he would have been the only African American candidate for the state's top office.

Already there are six candidates looking to oppose Governor Bruce Rauner in November 2018.

The endorsement for Pritzker is seen as a blow to Chris Kennedy, who is polling well in the African American community.

As Summers endorsed Pritzker, he said he feels confident in his decision, saying Pritzker is "the person who will get Illinois back on the right track." He added that Pritzker is "the most capable person to lead our state."

Pritzker has also lined up the support Wednesday of four African American aldermen, including Scott, Sawyer, Mitts and Dowell.