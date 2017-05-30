A "violent incident" at a busy suburban intersection left one person dead early Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities confirmed there was an altercation around 3:30 a.m. near Touhy and Lincoln Avenues in north suburban Lincolnwood.

A 34-year-old man, identified as Nelson Grant of Wilmette, was stabbed and transported to St. Francis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what exactly happened, but police said it appeared to be an “isolated incident” and there was “no danger to public.”

Lincoln Avenue near Touhy Avenue was blocked throughout the morning as police investigated.

Footage from the scene showed a silver car with stickers for both Uber and Lyft on it. NBC Chicago reached out to both ride-share companies for comment, but has not heard back.

