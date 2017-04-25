Video taken Monday afternoon shows three girls strolling down a Chicago street, but as they pass a gated yard--a package on the front porch of a house catches their eyes. Chris Hush reports.

“I can't reach it,” one of them says, trying to grab the package through a locked gate on West 34th Street in McKinley Park. She eventually uses a lawn sign to reach the package and fling it over the fence before the young girls run off, home surveillance video shows.

In under a minute—one of the girls steals the package and runs to her friends—who can be heard laughing as they get away.

Neighbor Miguel Hernandez says he isn't surprised but disappointed.

”It's really unfortunate that we have kids doing that,” he said.

He says theft like this is such a concern he has his packages delivered to his job.

“That's kind of messed up because people work hard for this stuff, just to have it snatched up like that, Endy Ramirez, another neighbor, said.

The victim declined to speak to NBC 5 but posted this video on facebook where it was shared nearly 2,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Police said no one was arrested in relation to the incident.