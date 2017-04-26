Frantic Search After 1-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing Near Joliet | NBC Chicago
Frantic Search After 1-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing Near Joliet

By Lauren Petty

    Police say 16-month-old Semaj ML Crosby wandered away from her parents Tuesday and hasn't been seen since. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

    (Published 31 minutes ago)

    A 1-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night from southwest suburban Joliet Township.

    Semaj ML Crosby was reported missing from the area of Luana Road and Richards Street in Joliet Township, the Will County sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

     

    She was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt with a cat face and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said. Her hair was in ponytails with white beads.

    Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.

    Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

