Foxtrot, Dom's employees seen handing out items from store shelves after unexpected closures

Employees at Foxtrot and Dom's locations around Chicago reacted to the unexpected news that the companies were abruptly closing without notice Tuesday in a variety of ways.

Some began emptying items from stores shelves, others were seen donating food from stores to people in need.

Employees at the Dom's on Wells Street in Chicago were seen handing out T-shirts for free to customers left outside in the confusion.

Around the city, employees said they arrived at work and were serving customers before they received word that their stores were suddenly closing -- with management telling them to place signs on their doors.

The closures included two Dom's stores and 33 Foxtrots across the Chicago, Dallas and D.C. areas.

"We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts," a notice from the companies read.

The employees posted signs in doorways at multiple locations, with messages ranging from "Foxtrot closed forever (not a joke)" and "$180,000,000 in the hole" to "Closed. It was nice serving you."

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members," the message from the companies read. "We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years. It has been our highest honor to elevate the everyday and create a remarkable shopping experience for people who love food as much as we do. It has been a privilege serving you and being a part of your everyday lives. We understand that this news may come as a shock, and we apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this challenging time."

Businesses in the area took the moment to recruit workers from the now-shuttered stores.

A group of Mariano's employees were seen passing out business cards in hopes of helping Dom's employees now out of a job.

The companies thanked employees in their closing announcement.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your loyalty and trust in Dom’s and Foxtrot. It has been an honor to serve you, and we will cherish the memories we have created together," the message read. "We would also like to thank our team members who have committed themselves over the years to providing a unique selection of quality foods and creating an outstanding in-store customer experience. Lastly, we would like to thank our many partners, without whom we would not have been able to build such a strong brand."