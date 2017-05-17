Explosions Erupt as South Elgin Blaze Damages Homes, Cars

Explosions erupted during an extra-alarm fire in South Elgin that damaged two homes and multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. Susan Carlson reports live from the scene.

Explosions erupted during an extra-alarm fire in South Elgin that damaged two homes and multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 3:30 a.m. in the garage of a home at 663 Fairview Lane, fire officials said.

Crews arrived to find the home and two vehicles in the driveway up in flames. The fire had also spread to a neighboring house and was escalated to a second alarm less than an hour later, bringing in firefighters from numerous suburban departments.

Three people inside the home managed to get out safely, according to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Wascher.

Explosions could be heard from inside the building from one of the residents’ oxygen tanks, Wascher said. A gas meter outside also caught fire, prompting officials to call the gas company to the scene.

Crews remained at the scene for hours but the blaze appeared to be out just before 6 a.m.