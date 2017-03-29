Everything You Need to Know Ahead of White Sox Home Opener

Chicago White Sox fans may be anxiously awaiting the start of the team’s 2017 season, but there are some things you should know before heading out to a game.

From parking to new food to security measures, we’ve got everything you need to know before stepping foot in the newly dubbed Guaranteed Rate Field.

Game Times/Gate Opening Times

• First pitch of the home opener is at 3:10 p.m. April 3. Fans hoping to catch the opening ceremony are encouraged to be in their seats no later than 2:15 p.m., however.

• First pitch of the remaining games of the series is at 1:10 p.m., with the exception of the 7:10 p.m. start on April 7 vs. Minnesota.

• Gates to the ballpark open at 1:10 p.m. on the day of the home opener. For games throughout opening week, gates open 90 minutes before the games.

• Tickets for Monday’s season opener are still available at the White Sox Ticket Office at Guaranteed Rate Field, online at whitesox.com or by calling (866) SOX-GAME (769-4263).

Ballpark Safety/Security

• Officials are urging fans to allow ample time for entering Guaranteed Rate Field throughout the season. All fans entering the ballpark are subject to walk-through metal detector screenings and bag searches.

• Fans will not be required to remove shoes, coins or belts, but will be required to remove cell phones and cameras.

• Guaranteed Rate Field, like all ballparks and sporting venues in Illinois, is a gun-free zone. It is illegal for anyone to enter or attempt to enter the ballpark with a firearm, regardless of permit. Additionally, no knives, pepper spray or weapons of any kind are allowed in the ballpark.

• Tobacco of any kind (including smokeless tobacco and electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in all areas of Guaranteed Rate Field. There is a designated smoking area outside of Gate 2 and Gate 5. Those fans wishing to use tobacco must proceed to the ground level at the base of the ramps at Gate 2 and Gate 5.

Parking Information

• On the day of the home opener, parking lots open at noon. Lots will open two hours before the start of the game for the rest of the season.

• Prepaid red coupons are accepted in Lots A, B, C and G, and prepaid green coupons are accepted in Lots F and L only.

• Cash parking will be limited when lots open (Lots G, F and L). Cash parking is $20 Monday through Saturday and $10 on Sundays.

• Lot B at Gate 5 of the ballpark is designated for cars displaying state-issued disability placards or license plates. In addition, any guests in need of assistance will be allowed by ballpark personnel to be dropped off and/or picked up in Lot B. Fans will have access to Lot B and Gate 5 (located north of the ballpark; across 35th Street) via 33rd Street.

• Free shuttle service will be available on Monday from McCormick Place (31st Street and Moe Drive) beginning at 11 a.m.

Public Transportation

• The CTA Red Line stops near the ballpark at the 35th Street station, and the Green Line is just two blocks farther east at the 35th Street station.

• A Metra stop at 35th Street is located just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway, along the Rock Island line. For the most up-to-date game day service information, including weekend inbound train schedules to meet the various scheduled first pitch start times, check metrarail.com.

• Fans arriving from Chicago Union Station can walk five blocks east on Jackson to LaSalle, then walk one block south to Van Buren to LaSalle Street Station; take a Rock Island District train to 35th Street/“Lou” Jones Station. Or walk to the CTA Red Line (State Street Subway) and take a 95th-bound train to the Sox/35th stop.

• Fans arriving from Ogilvie Transportation Center can walk five blocks east on Madison to LaSalle, then four blocks south to Van Buren; take a Rock Island Line train to 35th Street/“Lou” Jones Station. Or, walk to the CTA Red Line (State Street Subway) and take a 95th-bound train to the Sox-35th stop.

• Fans can also use CTA’s #1 Bronzeville/Union Station, #4 Cottage Grove, # 24 Wentworth, #29 State, #35 (connects with Orange Line and Green Lines), #39 Pershing (connects with Orange Line and Green Lines) and #44 Wallace/Racine to get to, or within a few blocks of, the ballpark.

• Pace offers a direct express bus service to Guaranteed Rate Field from suburban locations on the home opener, night games, weekend and holiday games and every game in June, July and August. The six suburban locations include Bolingbrook, Palos Heights, South Holland, Tinley Park, Burr Ridge and Oak Lawn. For more information, fans can call the Pace Express service line at 847-228-2416 or contact the RTA Travel Information Center at 836-7000 from any Chicagoland area code.

Food and Drink at Guaranteed Rate Field

• New food and drink options will be available this season at the ballpark. For a look at the new food items, click here.

Other Information for Fans

• ChiSox Bar and Grill restaurant near Gate 5 of Guaranteed Rate Field will be open to the public in the morning of the home opener at 7 a.m. ChiSox Bar and Grill will open four hours prior to first pitch on the day of all home games throughout the season and remain open for at least two hours following each game.

• For the home opener game on April 3, fans holding tickets for the Upper Level will not be able to access other levels of the ballpark.

• Fans should only purchase tickets through authorized White Sox ticket agents. Purchasing tickets through the White Sox ticket office, whitesox.com or Ticketmaster are the best ways to guarantee valid purchases, officials said.

• Fans can watch the home opener on CSN.