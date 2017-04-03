See the Full White Sox Giveaways Schedule for This Season

The Chicago White Sox kick off their season Monday with their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, but if you’re planning your game schedule around the free swag, the team has you covered.
The Sox have released their promotions and giveaways schedule, offering up T-shirts, tote bags, hooded sweatshirts, hats, calendars, and more.
“We like to add value to the purchase of a ticket,” said Brooks Boyer, the vice president of sales and marketing for the Sox.
Despite the return of the popular White Sox Hawaiian shirt, a Southpaw bobblehead, a lunch bag, a 1917 jersey and other free items, Boyer said there’s one thing he thinks will be a “highlight” for fans – a Hawk Harrelson alarm clock.
“You can do all sorts of things with the Hawk Harrelson alarm clock,” he said.
The item will be given away on May 13 to the first 20,000 fans.
Here’s a look at the entire promotional giveaway schedule below:
Mon, Apr 3
3:10 pm Tigers
Opening Day and 2017 Magnetic Schedule
Thur, Apr 6
1:10 pm Tigers
Free T-shirt Thursday
First 10,000 fans
Fri, Apr 7
7:10 pm Twins
Opening Weekend
Sat, Apr 8
1:10 pm Twins
White Sox Winter Hat
Presented By Coca-Cola | First 15,000 fans
Sun, Apr 9
1:10 pm Twins
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Kids Opening Day
Fri, Apr 21
7:10 pm Indians
MLB Network White Sox Tote Bag and Fireworks
First 20,000 fans
Sat, Apr 22
6:10 pm Indians
White Sox Hooded Sweatshirt
Presented By Guaranteed Rate | First 15,000 fans
Sun, Apr 23
1:10 pm Indians
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Mon, Apr 24
7:10 pm Royals
White Sox Calendar
All fans
Tue, Apr 25
7:10 pm Royals
White Sox Calendar
All fans
Wed, Apr 26
1:10 pm Royals
White Sox Calendar
All fans
May
Thu, May 11
7:10 pm Twins
Free T-shirt Thursday
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans
Fri, May 12
7:10 pm Padres
Italian Heritage Night and Fireworks
Presented By Beggars Pizza
Sat, May 13
6:10 pm Padres
Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock
Presented By TOTAL Lubricants | First 20,000 fans
Fireworks
Presented By Magellan Corporation
Sun, May 14
1:10 pm Padres
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Fri, May 26
7:10 pm Tigers
Homecoming Weekend and Fireworks
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park
Sat, May 27
1:10 pm Tigers
Homecoming Weekend
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park
White Sox Photo Book
Presented By CSN | First 20,000 fans
Boy Scout Day
Sun, May 28
1:10 pm Tigers
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Homecoming Weekend
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park
June
Thu, Jun 15
1:10 pm Orioles
Free T-shirt Thursday
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans
Fri, Jun 23
7:10 pm Athletics
Country Music Night and Fireworks
Presented By Coca-Cola
Sat, Jun 24
1:10 pm Athletics
Mark Buehrle Day and Commemorative Pin
All fans
Sun, Jun 25
1:10 pm Athletics
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Southpaw Birthday Bobblehead
Presented By Mercury, Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline | All kids age 13 and under
Tue, Jun 27
7:10 pm Yankees
Polish Heritage Night
Thu, Jun 29
7:10 pm Yankees
Free T-shirt Thursday
First 10,000 fans
Fri, Jun 30
7:10 pm Rangers
Mullet Night and Fireworks
Presented By Great Clips
July
Sat, Jul 1
1:10 pm Rangers
White Sox Hawaiian Shirt
Presented By Beggars Pizza | First 20,000 fans
Sun, Jul 2
1:10 pm Rangers
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Sat, Jul 15
6:10 pm Mariners
White Sox Cap
Presented By The PrivateBank | First 20,000 fans
Sun, Jul 16
1:10 pm Mariners
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Wed, Jul 26
7:10 pm Cubs
White Sox Lunch Bag
Presented By United Airlines | First 10,000 fans
Fri, Jul 28
7:10 pm Indians
Christmas in July and Fireworks
Sat, Jul 29
6:10 pm Indians
1917 Jersey
Presented By XFINITY | First 20,000 fans
Sun, Jul 30
1:10 pm Indians
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Water Bottle
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 15,000 fans
August
Tue, Aug 8
7:10 pm Astros
Halfway to Mardi Gras
Thu, Aug 10
7:10 pm Astros
Police & Fire Night and Free T-shirt Thursday
Presented By UL | First 10,000 fans
Fri, Aug 11
7:10 pm Royals
Rock 'n Roll Night and Fireworks
Presented By Guaranteed Rate
Baseball Cards
Presented By Topps | All fans
Sun, Aug 13
1:10 pm Royals
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Thu, Aug 24
7:10 pm Twins
Free T-shirt Thursday
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans
Fri, Aug 25
7:10 pm Tigers
Elvis Night and Fireworks
Sat, Aug 26
6:10 pm Tigers
Star Wars Night and White Sox Stormtrooper Bobblehead
First 15,000 fans
Fireworks
Presented By Magellan Corporation
Sun, Aug 27
1:10 pm Tigers
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
September
Sun, Sep 3
1:10 pm Rays
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Thu, Sep 7
7:10 pm Indians
Free T-shirt Thursday
First 10,000 fans
Sun, Sep 10
1:10 pm Giants
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Sat, Sep 23
6:10 pm Royals
Orgullo Sox Soccer Style Jersey
Presented By Coca-Cola | First 20,000 fans
Sun, Sep 24
1:10 pm Royals
Family Sunday
Presented By Coca-Cola
Thu, Sep 28
7:10 pm Angels
Free T-shirt Thursday
Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans