See the Full White Sox Giveaways Schedule for This Season

The Chicago White Sox kick off their season Monday with their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, but if you’re planning your game schedule around the free swag, the team has you covered.

The Sox have released their promotions and giveaways schedule, offering up T-shirts, tote bags, hooded sweatshirts, hats, calendars, and more.

“We like to add value to the purchase of a ticket,” said Brooks Boyer, the vice president of sales and marketing for the Sox.

Despite the return of the popular White Sox Hawaiian shirt, a Southpaw bobblehead, a lunch bag, a 1917 jersey and other free items, Boyer said there’s one thing he thinks will be a “highlight” for fans – a Hawk Harrelson alarm clock.

“You can do all sorts of things with the Hawk Harrelson alarm clock,” he said.

The item will be given away on May 13 to the first 20,000 fans.

Here’s a look at the entire promotional giveaway schedule below:

Mon, Apr 3

3:10 pm Tigers

Opening Day and 2017 Magnetic Schedule

Thur, Apr 6

1:10 pm Tigers

Free T-shirt Thursday

First 10,000 fans

Fri, Apr 7

7:10 pm Twins

Opening Weekend

Sat, Apr 8

1:10 pm Twins

White Sox Winter Hat

Presented By Coca-Cola | First 15,000 fans

Sun, Apr 9

1:10 pm Twins

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Kids Opening Day

Fri, Apr 21

7:10 pm Indians

MLB Network White Sox Tote Bag and Fireworks

First 20,000 fans

Sat, Apr 22

6:10 pm Indians

White Sox Hooded Sweatshirt

Presented By Guaranteed Rate | First 15,000 fans

Sun, Apr 23

1:10 pm Indians

Buy TicketsFamily Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Mon, Apr 24

7:10 pm Royals

White Sox Calendar

All fans

Tue, Apr 25

7:10 pm Royals

White Sox Calendar

All fans

Wed, Apr 26

1:10 pm Royals

White Sox Calendar

All fans

May

Thu, May 11

7:10 pm Twins

Free T-shirt Thursday

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

Fri, May 12

7:10 pm Padres

Italian Heritage Night and Fireworks

Presented By Beggars Pizza

Sat, May 13

6:10 pm Padres

Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock

Presented By TOTAL Lubricants | First 20,000 fans

Fireworks

Presented By Magellan Corporation

Sun, May 14

1:10 pm Padres

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Fri, May 26

7:10 pm Tigers

Homecoming Weekend and Fireworks

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

Sat, May 27

1:10 pm Tigers

Homecoming Weekend

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

White Sox Photo Book

Presented By CSN | First 20,000 fans

Buy TicketsBoy Scout Day

Sun, May 28

1:10 pm Tigers

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Homecoming Weekend

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

June

Thu, Jun 15

1:10 pm Orioles

Free T-shirt Thursday

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

Fri, Jun 23

7:10 pm Athletics

Country Music Night and Fireworks

Presented By Coca-Cola

Sat, Jun 24

1:10 pm Athletics

Mark Buehrle Day and Commemorative Pin

All fans

Sun, Jun 25

1:10 pm Athletics

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Southpaw Birthday Bobblehead

Presented By Mercury, Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline | All kids age 13 and under

Tue, Jun 27

7:10 pm Yankees

Polish Heritage Night

Thu, Jun 29

7:10 pm Yankees

Free T-shirt Thursday

First 10,000 fans

Fri, Jun 30

7:10 pm Rangers

Mullet Night and Fireworks

Presented By Great Clips

July

Sat, Jul 1

1:10 pm Rangers

White Sox Hawaiian Shirt

Presented By Beggars Pizza | First 20,000 fans

Sun, Jul 2

1:10 pm Rangers

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Sat, Jul 15

6:10 pm Mariners

White Sox Cap

Presented By The PrivateBank | First 20,000 fans

Sun, Jul 16

1:10 pm Mariners

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Wed, Jul 26

7:10 pm Cubs

White Sox Lunch Bag

Presented By United Airlines | First 10,000 fans

Fri, Jul 28

7:10 pm Indians

Christmas in July and Fireworks

Sat, Jul 29

6:10 pm Indians

1917 Jersey

Presented By XFINITY | First 20,000 fans

Sun, Jul 30

1:10 pm Indians

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Water Bottle

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 15,000 fans

August

Tue, Aug 8

7:10 pm Astros

Halfway to Mardi Gras

Thu, Aug 10

7:10 pm Astros

Police & Fire Night and Free T-shirt Thursday

Presented By UL | First 10,000 fans

Fri, Aug 11

7:10 pm Royals

Rock 'n Roll Night and Fireworks

Presented By Guaranteed Rate

Baseball Cards

Presented By Topps | All fans

Sun, Aug 13

1:10 pm Royals

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Thu, Aug 24

7:10 pm Twins

Free T-shirt Thursday

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

Fri, Aug 25

7:10 pm Tigers

Elvis Night and Fireworks

Sat, Aug 26

6:10 pm Tigers

Star Wars Night and White Sox Stormtrooper Bobblehead

First 15,000 fans

Fireworks

Presented By Magellan Corporation

Sun, Aug 27

1:10 pm Tigers

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

September

Sun, Sep 3

1:10 pm Rays

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Thu, Sep 7

7:10 pm Indians

Free T-shirt Thursday

First 10,000 fans

Sun, Sep 10

1:10 pm Giants

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Sat, Sep 23

6:10 pm Royals

Orgullo Sox Soccer Style Jersey

Presented By Coca-Cola | First 20,000 fans

Sun, Sep 24

1:10 pm Royals

Family Sunday

Presented By Coca-Cola

Thu, Sep 28

7:10 pm Angels

Free T-shirt Thursday

Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans