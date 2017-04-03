See the Full White Sox Giveaways Schedule for This Season | NBC Chicago
See the Full White Sox Giveaways Schedule for This Season

    The Chicago White Sox kick off their season Monday with their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, but if you’re planning your game schedule around the free swag, the team has you covered. Regina Waldroup reports.

    The Chicago White Sox kick off their season Monday with their home opener against the Detroit Tigers, but if you’re planning your game schedule around the free swag, the team has you covered.

    The Sox have released their promotions and giveaways schedule, offering up T-shirts, tote bags, hooded sweatshirts, hats, calendars, and more.

    “We like to add value to the purchase of a ticket,” said Brooks Boyer, the vice president of sales and marketing for the Sox.

    Despite the return of the popular White Sox Hawaiian shirt, a Southpaw bobblehead, a lunch bag, a 1917 jersey and other free items, Boyer said there’s one thing he thinks will be a “highlight” for fans – a Hawk Harrelson alarm clock.

    “You can do all sorts of things with the Hawk Harrelson alarm clock,” he said.

    The item will be given away on May 13 to the first 20,000 fans.

    Here’s a look at the entire promotional giveaway schedule below:

     

    Mon, Apr 3

    3:10 pm Tigers

    Opening Day and 2017 Magnetic Schedule

    Thur, Apr 6

    1:10 pm Tigers

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Apr 7

    7:10 pm Twins

    Opening Weekend

    Sat, Apr 8

    1:10 pm Twins

    White Sox Winter Hat

    Presented By Coca-Cola | First 15,000 fans

    Sun, Apr 9

    1:10 pm Twins

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Kids Opening Day

    Fri, Apr 21

    7:10 pm Indians

    MLB Network White Sox Tote Bag and Fireworks

    First 20,000 fans

    Sat, Apr 22

    6:10 pm Indians

    White Sox Hooded Sweatshirt

    Presented By Guaranteed Rate | First 15,000 fans

    Sun, Apr 23

    1:10 pm Indians

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Mon, Apr 24

    7:10 pm Royals

    White Sox Calendar

    All fans

    Tue, Apr 25

    7:10 pm Royals

    White Sox Calendar

    All fans

    Wed, Apr 26

    1:10 pm Royals

    White Sox Calendar

    All fans

    May

    Thu, May 11

    7:10 pm Twins

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

    Fri, May 12

    7:10 pm Padres

    Italian Heritage Night and Fireworks

    Presented By Beggars Pizza

    Sat, May 13

    6:10 pm Padres

    Hawk Harrelson Alarm Clock

    Presented By TOTAL Lubricants | First 20,000 fans

    Fireworks

    Presented By Magellan Corporation

    Sun, May 14

    1:10 pm Padres

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Fri, May 26

    7:10 pm Tigers

    Homecoming Weekend and Fireworks

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

    Sat, May 27

    1:10 pm Tigers

    Homecoming Weekend

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

    White Sox Photo Book

    Presented By CSN | First 20,000 fans

    Boy Scout Day

    Sun, May 28

    1:10 pm Tigers

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Homecoming Weekend

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park

    June

    Thu, Jun 15

    1:10 pm Orioles

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Jun 23

    7:10 pm Athletics

    Country Music Night and Fireworks

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Sat, Jun 24

    1:10 pm Athletics

    Mark Buehrle Day and Commemorative Pin

    All fans

    Sun, Jun 25

    1:10 pm Athletics

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Southpaw Birthday Bobblehead

    Presented By Mercury, Chicago's Skyline Cruiseline | All kids age 13 and under

    Tue, Jun 27

    7:10 pm Yankees

    Polish Heritage Night

    Thu, Jun 29

    7:10 pm Yankees

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Jun 30

    7:10 pm Rangers

    Mullet Night and Fireworks

    Presented By Great Clips

    July

    Sat, Jul 1

    1:10 pm Rangers

    White Sox Hawaiian Shirt

    Presented By Beggars Pizza | First 20,000 fans

    Sun, Jul 2

    1:10 pm Rangers

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Sat, Jul 15

    6:10 pm Mariners

    White Sox Cap

    Presented By The PrivateBank | First 20,000 fans

    Sun, Jul 16

    1:10 pm Mariners

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Wed, Jul 26

    7:10 pm Cubs

    White Sox Lunch Bag

    Presented By United Airlines | First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Jul 28

    7:10 pm Indians

    Christmas in July and Fireworks

    Sat, Jul 29

    6:10 pm Indians

    1917 Jersey

    Presented By XFINITY | First 20,000 fans

    Sun, Jul 30

    1:10 pm Indians

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Water Bottle

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 15,000 fans

    August

    Tue, Aug 8

    7:10 pm Astros

    Halfway to Mardi Gras

    Thu, Aug 10

    7:10 pm Astros

    Police & Fire Night and Free T-shirt Thursday

    Presented By UL | First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Aug 11

    7:10 pm Royals

    Rock 'n Roll Night and Fireworks

    Presented By Guaranteed Rate

    Baseball Cards

    Presented By Topps | All fans

    Sun, Aug 13

    1:10 pm Royals

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Thu, Aug 24

    7:10 pm Twins

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

    Fri, Aug 25

    7:10 pm Tigers

    Elvis Night and Fireworks

    Sat, Aug 26

    6:10 pm Tigers

    Star Wars Night and White Sox Stormtrooper Bobblehead

    First 15,000 fans

    Fireworks

    Presented By Magellan Corporation

    Sun, Aug 27

    1:10 pm Tigers

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    September

    Sun, Sep 3

    1:10 pm Rays

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Thu, Sep 7

    7:10 pm Indians

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    First 10,000 fans

    Sun, Sep 10

    1:10 pm Giants

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Sat, Sep 23

    6:10 pm Royals

    Orgullo Sox Soccer Style Jersey

    Presented By Coca-Cola | First 20,000 fans

    Sun, Sep 24

    1:10 pm Royals

    Family Sunday

    Presented By Coca-Cola

    Thu, Sep 28

    7:10 pm Angels

    Free T-shirt Thursday

    Presented By the Village of Bedford Park | First 10,000 fans

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

