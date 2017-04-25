Clear Chicago skies could turn rainy mid-week with a chance for thunderstorms. NBC 5 meteorologist Byron Miranda has the latest on potentially severe weather for the area.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because there’s a change coming in the forecast for this week.

After a Tuesday that saw mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-70s, rain is expected to move into the Chicago area – and plenty of it.

Wednesday will likely begin with a few spotty showers and an isolated storm possible in the morning. Conditions will stay mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid in the afternoon as scattered showers and storms grow more likely. There is a chance for a few possibly strong to severe systems to hit part of the area, bringing large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain before tapering off during the overnight hours.

Thursday begins with overcast skies and the chance for a few lingering showers during the early morning hours. Highs are set to dip into the mid- to upper-50s with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Friday warms slightly with highs in the low-60s and the chance for showers during the afternoon and evening hours.

Early forecasts for the weekend show the chance for rain and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Periods of rain and a few storms are expected Saturday evening and again on Sunday and possibly even Monday.

Temperatures continue to fluctuate with highs sitting in the upper-50s Saturday and possibly reaching into the low-70s Sunday.