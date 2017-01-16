Rauner, Duckworth Attend MLK Day of Service in Chicago

Gov. Bruce Rauner and Sen. Tammy Duckworth attended the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service at Chicago’s Curie High School Monday. The event, hosted by non-profit City Year Chicago, looks to honor Dr. King’s birthday by commemorating his legacy of service.

“Today, I had the privilege of honoring Dr. King’s legacy by joining dedicated young Americans serving with City Year Chicago and other civically engaged volunteers to help improve schools as part of a national day of service,” Duckworth said in a statement. “I consider myself lucky to have been born into a family that valued service to one’s country and community, and that’s why I have always tried to give back what I can."

“The work being done today by volunteers and City Year Chicago members is an example of the best our nation has to offer,” Duckworth added.

Chicago Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp was also on hand for Monday’s event. Zopp lost to Duckworth in last year’s Democratic Senate primary.

Earlier Monday, Rauner signed a lead testing bill to protect Illinois children alongside Reverend Jesse Jackson. Jackson and Rauner both credited King’s advocacy for lead protections.

“It is especially important that we sign this bill on the birthday of one of our greatest Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who fought for a quality of life for every American, making sure the American dream could become a reality for every American,” Rauner said.

The governor also attended a service at Chicago’s Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Sunday, honoring Dr. King’s memory in a speech to the congregation.

“This weekend we celebrate the life, the legacy of one of the greatest Americans, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Rauner said. “A true man of faith, a man of peace, but a man who knew that we can use peaceful means to advocate, to work, dare I say to fight for what is right, for what is just and what will truly make the world a better place.”

“Let us all learn from him, let us respect his legacy, let us come together and advocate together for a better future for all our families,” he added.