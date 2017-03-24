The Chicago Cubs have a classic blue pinstriped look for their home uniforms, but for the team’s first home game since winning the 2016 World Series, fans are going to notice a pretty significant change.

According to a new video released by the team on Friday, their home uniforms for their games April 10 and 12 against the Los Angeles Dodgers will feature gold numbers and gold trim instead of the traditional blue as they unveil their championship banner and receive their championship rings at the Friendly Confines:

The Cubs won’t be the first team to wear gold-tinted uniforms in celebration of a World Series title. The Kansas City Royals also wore similar uniforms in 2016 after their first title in over 30 years, and the St. Louis Cardinals have also donned uniforms with gold accents.

For fans who want access to the special championship gear, you’re in luck. The Cubs will be selling the merchandise at their team store and in their online shop beginning on Saturday morning.