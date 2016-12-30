Chicago Skyway Toll Increases Take Effect in New Year

Drivers who take the Chicago Skyway will have to pay more during their travels in the New Year.

That’s because a series of new toll increases take effect Jan. 1, according to the Skyway Concession Company LLC.

The increases include:

Vehicles with two axles will pay a $5 toll that will remain in effect 24 hours a day

Vehicles with three or more axels will be charged depending on what time of day they travel: