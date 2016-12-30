Chicago Skyway Toll Increases Take Effect in New Year | NBC Chicago
NBC_OTS_CHICAGO

Chicago Skyway Toll Increases Take Effect in New Year

A series of new toll increases take effect Jan. 1

    Drivers who take the Chicago Skyway will have to pay more during their travels in the New Year.

    That’s because a series of new toll increases take effect Jan. 1, according to the Skyway Concession Company LLC.

    The increases include:

    Vehicles with two axles will pay a $5 toll that will remain in effect 24 hours a day

    Vehicles with three or more axels will be charged depending on what time of day they travel:

    Vehicle Classification

    4 am to 8 pm

    8 pm to 4 am

    2 axles

    $5.00

    $5.00

    3 axles

    $17.70

    $12.60

    4 axles

    $23.60

    $16.80

    5 axles

    $29.40

    $21.00

    6 axles

    $35.30

    $25.20

    7 axles or more

    $41.20

    $29.40

