Chicago Skyway Toll Increases Take Effect in New Year

Drivers who take the Chicago Skyway will have to pay more during their travels in the New Year.
That’s because a series of new toll increases take effect Jan. 1, according to the Skyway Concession Company LLC.
The increases include:
Vehicles with two axles will pay a $5 toll that will remain in effect 24 hours a day
Vehicles with three or more axels will be charged depending on what time of day they travel:
Vehicle Classification
4 am to 8 pm
8 pm to 4 am
2 axles
$5.00
$5.00
3 axles
$17.70
$12.60
4 axles
$23.60
$16.80
5 axles
$29.40
$21.00
6 axles
$35.30
$25.20
7 axles or more
$41.20
$29.40
Published 7 minutes ago