An Amtrak train derailed outside Union Station in Chicago Monday morning.

Three cars of a longer train appeared to have lost contact with the rail just before 11:30 a.m., according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

Officials were moving passengers from those cars to another part of the train, Magliari said.

"We felt a slight bump and the train came to an immediate halt," said passenger Neil Gregory. "And we were informed the train derailed."

Gregory said the train was traveling from Boston to Chicago.

Amtrak Train Derails Near Chicago's Union Station

Emergency officials were called to the scene but Amtrak said that was done as a precaution.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed it was responding to the area at 1400 S. Lumber St. for the three-car derailment. No injuries were reported as of 11:20 a.m.

Magliari said the incident happened while the train was traveling at a slow rate of speed.

