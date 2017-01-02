A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for two Indiana boys believed to have been abducted and "in extreme danger," police said.

The Prince’s Lakes Police Department is investigating the abduction of Avery Rader, 10, and Zek Rader, 6, who are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial father John Rader.

The children were last seen at 3:40 p.m. CT in Prince’s Lakes, 39 miles south of Indianapolis.

John Rader is a 40-year-old white man, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Rader’s vehicle is described as a white 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows and two breast cancer stickers on it with Indiana plate number 727MIO.

Avery Rader is a 10-year-old boy, about 4 feet tall and 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Zek Rader is 6 years old, about 3 feet tall and about 40 pounds. It’s unclear what clothes either boy was wearing.

Anyone with information on the children is asked to call the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at (888) 582-6237 or 911.