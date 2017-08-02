Amazon Holding Major Job Fairs in Romeoville, Kenosha

Amazon is holding a giant job fair Wednesday and plans to make thousands of job offers on the spot at nearly a dozen U.S. warehouses, including ones in Romeoville and Kenosha.

The "Amazon Jobs Day" hiring fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon and will include "on-the-spot job offers" for full-time and part-time positions, according to the company. A total of 2,500 job offers are expected at the Romeoville location and another 1,000 are slated for Kenosha.

Hiring is also taking place at Amazon shipping sites in Baltimore; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Etna, Ohio; Hebron, Kentucky; Kent, Washington; Robbinsville, New Jersey; and Whitestown, Indiana.

The company is advertising starting wages that range from $11.50 an hour at the Tennessee location to $13.75 an hour at the Washington site, which is near Amazon's Seattle headquarters.

Nearly 40,000 of the 50,000 packing, sorting and shipping jobs at Amazon will be full time. Most of them will count toward Amazon's previously announced goal of adding 100,000 full-time workers by the middle of next year.

1125 W Remington Blvd., Romeoville, IL 60446

