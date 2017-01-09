Hundreds of students were absent at a suburban high school this week, just two days after several student-athletes came down with flu-like symptoms, prompting the school to postpone its weekend basketball games. Mike Lorber reports live from Sky 5. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Hundreds of students were absent at a suburban high school this week, just two days after several student-athletes came down with flu-like symptoms, prompting the school to postpone its weekend basketball games.

School spokesman Jim Blaney said 800 of Saint Charles East High School’s 2,500 students called in absent Monday.

“Our custodial staff is performing an enhanced and thorough cleaning of the building tonight,” Blaney said. “The symptoms of this illness are consistent with a stomach virus.”

Though Blaney notes that while many of the students were absent, it remains unclear how many of those students were ill.

On Saturday, Saint Charles East High School was forced to postpone its girls and boys basketball games at North High School after several student-athletes were ill.

“At this moment, the District 303 and East High School buildings and grounds staff are giving East High School a thorough cleaning,” Principal Charlie Kyle said in a Saturday statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said influenza activity “is rising in the U.S. at this time.” New this year, health officials no longer recommend the nasal spray flu vaccine.

Other than vaccinations, the CDC also recommends the following to prevent flu illness:

• Try to avoid close contact with sick people.

• If you are sick with flu–like illness, CDC recommends that you stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. Your fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.

• While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.*

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Germs spread this way.