1 Shot in Belmont Cragin Neighborhood on NW Side: Police

A man was wounded in a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning, according to police.
The shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of West Grand, Chicago police said.
Chicago police confirmed that one male suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, but further details were not immediately made available.
The condition of the victim was unknown.
Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago