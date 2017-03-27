1 Shot in Belmont Cragin Neighborhood on NW Side: Police | NBC Chicago
1 Shot in Belmont Cragin Neighborhood on NW Side: Police

By Susan Carlson

    Chicago police had blocked off the area surrounding a home at 6159 W. Grand Ave. Monday morning after reports of a shooting.

    A man was wounded in a shooting in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning, according to police.

    The shooting happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the 6100 block of West Grand, Chicago police said.

    Chicago police confirmed that one male suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, but further details were not immediately made available.

    The condition of the victim was unknown.

    Check back for updates on this developing story.

