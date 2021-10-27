halloween weather

What Will the Weather Be Like This Halloween? Here's an Early Look at the Forecast

Halloween weather in the Chicago area can be pretty unpredictable. So will this year bring a trick or a treat?

According to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists, it appears Mother Nature will be handing out a sweet treat this weekend.

Whether you're trick-or-treating, hosting an outdoor gathering or just looking to dress up, the forecast is looking cool but dry both Saturday and Sunday.

Early predictions show partly cloudy skies Saturday with seasonal temps in the mid-50s and near 60 degrees for some.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny with another day of highs in the mid-50s and near 60 degrees once again.

The forecast is a shift from the rainy start and potentially end to this work week.

Weather for Halloween has ranged from snowy to rainy to unseasonably warm in recent years, with a record being set just two years ago.

Data showed the snowiest Halloween on record took place in 2019, which saw 3.4 inches of snowfall. Similarly, the wettest Halloween occurred in 1994, when 2.26 inches of rain fell.

The warmest Halloween was seen in 1950, when temperatures reached 84 degrees. But the coldest was decades ago, in 1873, when temperatures dropped to a high of 31 degrees.

