This year, Halloween and the fall season will "look a little different," Illinois' top doctor said as the state issued new guidelines for how to safely celebrate during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we’re still in the pandemic, this Halloween and Fall festivities season will look a little different than last year thanks to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that are readily available,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, we must still take precautions as not everyone is vaccinated and a vaccine for children younger than 12 year is not yet available."

Ezike said while getting vaccinated remains the best way to protect yourself and others, she encouraged a "layered approach" that includes wearing masks indoors and avoiding or limiting being in settings where physical distancing is not possible.

Here's a complete breakdown of the guidance from the department:

MASKS

Illinois remains under an executive order requiring masks in all indoor public locations, but the health department made clear that a costume mask is "not a substitute for a well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

"Wearing a costume mask over a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not recommended because it could make breathing more difficult," the department said. "Safer options include choosing a costume that does not come with a costume mask, or find a costume that incorporates a face covering."

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Trick-or-treating outdoors in small groups is best, the guidance states, but if outdoors is not an option, there are steps people can take to make indoor trick-or-treating safer.

Those handing out tricks or treats indoors should open doors and windows as much as possible to promote increased ventilation

Wear a mask

Everyone handing out or receiving treats should wash their hands

Alternatives to door-to-door trick-or-treating can include:

Setting up tables in a parking lot or other safe outdoor area where individually wrapped treats can be set out

Holding an outdoor costume parade for kids along with a parent/guardian

HAUNTED HOUSES, WOODS, WALKS

Open-air haunted houses are safer than an enclosed haunted house, IDPH said, adding that masks are still required in indoor haunted houses and the number of people should be limited to reduce crowding.

Other options include visiting outdoor haunted woods or going on a haunted walk.

PUMPKIN PATCHES, ORCHARD VISITS, FALL FESTIVALS

IDPH recommends people aim to visit pumpkin patches, orchards, and festivals at off-peak times when they might not be as busy.

"You can also limit your exposure by moving away from crowded areas and wearing a mask," the guidance states.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES AND SOCIAL GATHERINGS

"Large gatherings with more people increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission compared to small gatherings, and outdoor parties are safer than indoor parties," IDPH said. "If indoors, mask must be worn in public places, but can also be worn in private settings where physical distancing is difficult. For indoor gatherings, try to increase air flow by opening doors and windows."

DÍA LOS MUERTOS

IDPH recommends holding events and activities outdoors to honor deceased loved ones for Día de los Muertos, saying it is safer than indoors.

"If gathering indoor, increase air flow by opening windows and try to physically distance as much as possible," the department said. "Another option to celebrate and remember deceased loved ones is to exchange traditional family recipes with family or neighbors that they can make at home."

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

IDPH reminded residents that anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should not participate in any of the above events.