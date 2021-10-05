Haunted House Guide: Where to Catch a Scare in the Chicago Area This Month

Haunted Houses are opening across the Chicago area as October begins and Halloween festivities are in full swing.

Leading up to the Oct. 31 holiday, spooky dungeons, basements and forests are bringing scares to Chicagoans this month with both walk-through and drive-through experiences.

Here are spots open now:

13th Floor: 5050 River Rd., Schiller Park; open differing hours through early November, typically offering entry between 7 and 11 p.m.

Based on the common superstitions associated with the 13th floor of a building, guests will have the chance to ride through the strange residence for a spook. Organizers recommend that all guests are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or obtain a negative test result before entering.

Basement of the Dead: 42 W. New York St., Aurora; open differing hours from September through early November, typically offering entry between 7 and 11 p.m.

The Aurora haunted house features dimly-lit rooms with two new stilt walkers, two Stalkaround costumes, a chainsaw, a boom-stick and a live DJ playing classic rock and heavy metal.

Terror in the Timbers: 37W955 Big Timber Rd., Elgin; open select Thursdays through Sundays during October from 6:30 to 11:45 p.m.

The drive-through experience follows the horrors of serial killer Dr. Henry Howard Holmes, whose common burial site for victims was in Elgin. Guests will be asked to turn off their headlights and turn on their radio to a predetermined station. The route never exceeds 5 mph and visitors are never asked to leave the vehicle.

Dungeon of Doom Haunted House: 600 29th St., Zion; open select Thursdays through Sundays through the beginning of November from 7 p.m. to around midnight.

For the past 25 years, the haunted house gives a one-hour scare in a 45,000 square-foot building, walking through Mercy General Hospital, Quimby's Slaughter House and the Underworld.

Sonny Acres Farm Haunted Barn: 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago; open Friday through Sunday from 7 to about 9 p.m.

The farm features their iconic haunted bar, as well as a haunted hayride, which provides spooky entertainment for families during the day and more scares to older guests at night.

