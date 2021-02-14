Weather Live Blog: Winter Storm Expected to Arrive in Chicago Area Sunday Evening

Heavy snow and frigid temperatures are expected in the Chicago area through at least Tuesday morning, with a winter storm warning set to go into effect in the coming hours.

Some locations could see a foot of snow or more, but models vary widely because of the impact of lake-enhancement of the snow storm. If the snow is heavily influenced by the lake, then models, such as the HHR model showing up to 16 inches of snow in parts of Chicago, could come into play.

Even if the lake doesn’t fuel huge additional snowfall totals, 4-to-8 inches of snow could fall by Tuesday morning, and when coupled with frigid conditions could make for a travel nightmare on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Here are the latest weather headlines from across the Chicago area:

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of NE Illinois, NW Indiana

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of Illinois and Indiana as heavy snow and frigid wind chills are expected through Tuesday morning.

The warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kankakee and eastern Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. The warning will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

All of Cook County will also be under a winter storm warning beginning at 3 a.m. Monday and running through noon on Tuesday.

Lake-effect snow is expected in Cook County in Illinois, along with Lake County in northwest Indiana. Some locations near the lake could see a foot of snow or more, while other locations in the impacted counties could see up to eight inches of snow.

Track the Storm With Our Interactive Radar

If you want to track the weather as it moves into the region, you can always keep up with the latest details on our interactive radar.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Parts of Northern Illinois

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County in Illinois, along with Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and northern and southern Will counties. The advisory will go into effect at noon Monday and run through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bursts of snowfall are expected in the impacted areas, with frigid wind chills also posing a threat in those communities.

Snowfall Totals From Around the Area So Far This Weekend

The Chicago area is expecting to see more snow beginning Sunday night and into the start of the work week, but plenty of locations have already seen a good amount of snow since Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of northwest Indiana saw more than five inches of snow, especially in Porter County, where the town of Porter has seen 7.3 inches of snow since Friday. In Ogden Dunes, 5.3 inches of snow were reported.

Other areas saw at least a few inches of snow during multiple snowfalls, including 3.4 inches in suburban Burbank, 3.5 inches in Carbon Hill, and 4.1 inches in LaSalle.

Here are other snowfall totals around the region.