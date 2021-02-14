Winter Storm Warning Issued for Parts of NE Illinois, NW Indiana With Heavy Snow Expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for portions of Illinois and Indiana as heavy snow and frigid wind chills are expected through Tuesday morning.

The warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday in Kankakee and eastern Will Counties in Illinois, along with Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana. The warning will remain in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

All of Cook County will also be under a winter storm warning beginning at 3 a.m. Monday and running through noon on Tuesday.

According to the warning, frigid temperatures and occasional snow are in the forecast for Sunday night, with the main threat of snow coming during the evening commute on Monday. Approximately 4-to-8 inches of snow are possible in the affected areas, and areas closer to Lake Michigan could see even more snow due to lake-effect enhancement.

Wind chills of up to 20 degrees below zero are also possible in the impacted counties, with frigid overnight temperatures potentially impacting the effectiveness of salt and other road treatments, according to the warning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lake County in Illinois, along with Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and northern and southern Will counties. The advisory will go into effect at noon Monday and run through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bursts of snowfall are expected in the impacted areas, with frigid wind chills also posing a threat in those communities.