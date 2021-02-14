Chicago Area Snowfall Totals: Friday-to-Sunday

The Chicago area is expecting to see more snow beginning Sunday night and into the start of the work week, but plenty of locations have already seen a good amount of snow since Friday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, some parts of northwest Indiana saw more than five inches of snow, especially in Porter County, where the town of Porter has seen 7.3 inches of snow since Friday. In Ogden Dunes, 5.3 inches of snow were reported.
Other areas saw at least a few inches of snow during multiple snowfalls, including 3.4 inches in suburban Burbank, 3.5 inches in Carbon Hill, and 4.1 inches in LaSalle.
Here are the latest snowfall reports from around the area from Friday morning to Sunday morning:
Cook County:
Bridgeview – 3 inches
Burbank – 3.4 inches
Homewood – 3.1 inches
Medinah – 1.9 inches
Oak Park – 3.1 inches
Palos Park – 2.7 inches
DeKalb County:
DeKalb – 2.4 inches
DuPage County:
Aurora – 2 inches
Elmhurst – 2.5 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 3.5 inches
Glen Ellyn – 2.2 inches
Morris -2.3 inches
Kane County:
Batavia – 2 inches
Elgin – 1.7 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais – 1.8 inches
Kendall County:
Oswego – 2.5 inches
Plainfield – 2.1 inches
Lake County (Illinois):
Buffalo Grove – 2.8 inches
Forest Lake – 1.9 inches
Highwood – 3.2 inches
Mundelein – 2.6 inches
LaSalle County:
LaSalle – 4.1 inches
McHenry County:
Trout Valley – 1.5 inches
Woodstock – 2.4 inches
Will County:
Frankfort – 3 inches
Mokena – 3.5 inches
New Lenox – 3.5 inches
Sauk Village – 2.5 inches
Lake County (Indiana):
Cedar Lake – 4.7 inches
Crown Point – 3.6 inches
Porter County (Indiana):
Ogden Dunes – 5.3 inches
Porter – 7.3 inches