Chicago Area Snowfall Totals: Friday-to-Sunday

The Chicago area is expecting to see more snow beginning Sunday night and into the start of the work week, but plenty of locations have already seen a good amount of snow since Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of northwest Indiana saw more than five inches of snow, especially in Porter County, where the town of Porter has seen 7.3 inches of snow since Friday. In Ogden Dunes, 5.3 inches of snow were reported.

Other areas saw at least a few inches of snow during multiple snowfalls, including 3.4 inches in suburban Burbank, 3.5 inches in Carbon Hill, and 4.1 inches in LaSalle.

Here are the latest snowfall reports from around the area from Friday morning to Sunday morning:

Cook County:

Bridgeview – 3 inches

Burbank – 3.4 inches

Homewood – 3.1 inches

Medinah – 1.9 inches

Oak Park – 3.1 inches

Palos Park – 2.7 inches

DeKalb County:

DeKalb – 2.4 inches

DuPage County:

Aurora – 2 inches

Elmhurst – 2.5 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 3.5 inches

Glen Ellyn – 2.2 inches

Morris -2.3 inches

Kane County:

Batavia – 2 inches

Elgin – 1.7 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais – 1.8 inches

Kendall County:

Oswego – 2.5 inches

Plainfield – 2.1 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Buffalo Grove – 2.8 inches

Forest Lake – 1.9 inches

Highwood – 3.2 inches

Mundelein – 2.6 inches

LaSalle County:

LaSalle – 4.1 inches

McHenry County:

Trout Valley – 1.5 inches

Woodstock – 2.4 inches

Will County:

Frankfort – 3 inches

Mokena – 3.5 inches

New Lenox – 3.5 inches

Sauk Village – 2.5 inches

Lake County (Indiana):

Cedar Lake – 4.7 inches

Crown Point – 3.6 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Ogden Dunes – 5.3 inches

Porter – 7.3 inches