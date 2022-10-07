The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon weekend may have started off gloomy, with rain showers and frost and freeze advisories. But by race day Sunday, blue skies and comfortable temperatures are in the forecast, NBC 5 Storm Team predicts.

Overnight Friday, a frost advisory will go into effect across DuPage and Northern and Southern Cook counties, beginning at 1 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m. Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, during a frost advisory, temperatures drop to around 32 degrees.

At that temperature, the dew on your plants could ice up, killing sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, NWS says.

In Lake and Porter counties, on the Illinois-Indiana border, a freeze advisory will take effect overnight Friday from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday. During a freeze advisory, temperatures drop below 32 degrees. According to Storm Team 5, this not only causes the dew on plants to freeze, but also the water inside the vegetation.

While some plants can handle a light freeze, others cannot, and may need to be taken indoors.

As the weekend continues, sunshine will warm things back up to the mid 50s on Saturday, perfect for a pre-race walk.

But the best weather of the weekend is expected on Chicago Marathon Day: Sunday.

By the time the first corral starts just after 7 a.m., temperatures are expected to be 45 degrees. By noon, the air will warm to around 60 degrees, with mostly sunny skies.

Southwesterly winds at the starting line will be mild, at around 5-10 miles-per-hour in the morning, increasing to 10-15 mph by the early afternoon.

According to Running Magazine, research shows that your best chances of running a fast marathon fare done in temperatures between 50 and 62 degrees.

Last year, the average temperature for the Chicago Marathon was a bit warmer, at 70 degrees. But the marathons in 2019 and 2018 saw much cooler weather, at 37 degrees in 2019 and 57 in 2018, NBC 5 Storm Team says.

In 2020, the marathon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.