Viewers capture stunning images of northern lights in Chicago

The National Weather Service said it received multiple reports of the northern lights being visible in northern Illinois late Sunday evening

Images of the northern lights were captured even within Chicago city limits Sunday as viewers spotted the stunning spectacle in the night sky.

The National Weather Service said it received multiple reports of the northern lights being visible in northern Illinois late Sunday evening.

Northern Illinois was on the fringe of potentially witnessing the geomagnetic storm Sunday night, according to forecasts.

Particularly strong images were seen out of Franklin Grove, Illinois, just outside the Chicago area near Dixon, the agency noted.

Still, even those near downtown Chicago reported witnessing the display.

Viewers sent images from Elgin to Somonauk to Romeoville to even O'Hare Airport.

Vinny Mitofsky
Aurora borealis lights up Elgin, IL at 1:20am on 08/12/2024

See more images below:

