Images of the northern lights were captured even within Chicago city limits Sunday as viewers spotted the stunning spectacle in the night sky.

The National Weather Service said it received multiple reports of the northern lights being visible in northern Illinois late Sunday evening.

We've gotten multiple reports of the northern lights visible across northern Illinois late this evening. Best viewing is away from any city light pollution in rural areas. The latest forecast from the @NWSSWPC can be found here:https://t.co/pgRwzoT0zp pic.twitter.com/IIZ4bMaKQ7 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 12, 2024

Northern Illinois was on the fringe of potentially witnessing the geomagnetic storm Sunday night, according to forecasts.

Particularly strong images were seen out of Franklin Grove, Illinois, just outside the Chicago area near Dixon, the agency noted.

Still, even those near downtown Chicago reported witnessing the display.

Viewers sent images from Elgin to Somonauk to Romeoville to even O'Hare Airport.

Vinny Mitofsky Aurora borealis lights up Elgin, IL at 1:20am on 08/12/2024

See more images below:

That substorm was just mind blowing. No words pic.twitter.com/vhKeVP9kBL — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) August 12, 2024

Can’t believe it. The aurora borealis are (faintly) visible *through* the light pollution of Chicago’s skyline!! // #northernlights #ILwx pic.twitter.com/QyKoLXzU8E — Nick Ulivieri (@ChiPhotoGuy) August 12, 2024

Right now in Somonauk IL 😍 pic.twitter.com/yOnI7dBMql — Bob Waszak (@nilwxreports) August 12, 2024

Northern Lights at our office tonight. What did you see? :) https://t.co/MDlpqVw8E4 — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) August 12, 2024