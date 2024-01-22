Winter weather advisories began across the Chicago area Monday as two rounds of winter weather are expected to hit for the start of the work week.

But what you will see and when will depend largely on where you live.

Here's a look at the forecast:

Winter weather advisories

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois: A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Monday. A second advisory begins at midnight and continues through noon Tuesday. The alert warns of "a wintry mix with slippery travel expected," though the second wave could see a glaze of ice combined with up to 1 inch of snow and sleet.

DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Cook and northern Will counties: Winter weather advisory in effect until noon Monday. A second advisory begins at 9 p.m. and continues through 9 a.m. Tuesday. "A wintry mix with slippery travel and a glaze of ice expected," the alert warns, though the second wave could bring the potential for "freezing rain with hazardous travel conditions."

Grundy, Kankakee, southern and eastern Will counties in Illinois and Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana: A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. CT Tuesday, warning of "a wintry mix with a glaze of ice expected this morning, and a prolonged period of freezing rain with hazardous travel conditions through the overnight hours expected."

What to expect

Round 1

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the system begins with light, morning snow to the west, which will eventually transition to freezing rain. Around 12 p.m. Monday, much of the region will see a break in the precipitation, Roman said.

Round 2

The second wave is expected to begin around 5 p.m. Monday in the south and lifting northward with freezing rain leading to icy accumulations expected to continue.

The icy conditions are expected to continue overnight and through 9 a.m. Tuesday, with mostly rain falling between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions including during the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes," the NWS said.

Webcams across northern Illinois show icy conditions as a wintry mix, including freezing drizzle and rain, moves across the area. These conditions are now spreading into northwestern Indiana. If hitting the roads, watch out for slick spots especially on bridges and overpasses. https://t.co/bN7LEY53NF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 22, 2024

Dangerous Travel

The NWS warned travelers to "plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions, including during the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes."

"Tree damage and power outages may occur tonight into Tuesday morning due to the weight of ice," the alerts also stated.

Monday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's office urged drivers to use caution as some roadways were icy.

"With falling rain and below freezing temperatures, many roads are slick," the sheriff tweeted. "Please take your time during your morning commute.

Some roadways this morning are icy! With the rain falling and below freezing temperatures, many roads are slick. Please take your time during your morning commute. — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) January 22, 2024

A press release from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation advised Chicago residents that salt spreaders had been deployed.

"DSS manages more than 9,400 lane miles of roadway with a fleet of salt spreaders that are fully prepared to respond to winter weather conditions when needed and salt piles located throughout the city," the release said.

Warmer temperatures

Temperatures will hit the 30s for the first time in over a week, Roman said, with temperatures warming as the week goes on. Waves of rain will continue in the forecast through the middle of the week, Roman said.