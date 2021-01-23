Timeline: When Can You Expect Chicago's Biggest Snowfall of the Season?

The Chicago area could see some significant snow over the next few days, but just how much will depend largely on one system's track and where it lands.

With multiple snow systems heading toward the Chicago area, there's a chance some locations could see their biggest snowfall so far this season in the days ahead.

Here's a breakdown of what could happen and when:

Late Saturday Evening and Into Sunday Morning

The first round of snow, expected to reach the area late Saturday evening and into Sunday morning, will likely be the lighter of two events in the region.

In what will start and end as light snow, this system is only expected to leave behind anywhere from a dusting to 1-3 inches in far northern locations before it leaves by Sunday afternoon. The higher totals will likely be seen in areas north of Interstate 80.

By Sunday afternoon, the snow will likely mix with rain to create a freezing drizzle, which could leave roadways across the area slick.

Monday Afternoon and Evening

A second, potentially bigger event, looks to move in Monday afternoon.

NBC 5's Storm Team is tracking the developing storm, though there remains plenty of certainty surrounding the path this system will take.

One thing is clear: the Chicago area will see snow Monday, but how much will depend largely on a thin band within the system.

As of Friday, steady moderate-to-heavy snow looks to develop late Monday afternoon and evening. The snow will likely taper off overnight and end by dawn, leaving several inches in portions of the metro area.

How Much Snow is Expected?

The system will likely bring with it a thin band of heavy snow, but where exactly that band will hit remains unclear.

Some models show the band could stay south of the Chicago area, some put it over southern suburbs and in northwest Indiana, and some put it right over the city and metro area.

Locations where that band sets up are expected to between 6 and 10 inches, possibly even more, by Monday evening.

Should this heavy band hit the area, it has the potential to be the biggest snowfall of the season.

For those outside of the heavy band, a few inches of snow is expected, and in some southern suburbs, freezing rain will also be possible.

With the system still days away, much could change.

Check back for more as this forecast develops.