Timeline: What to expect as storms threaten to bring everything from hail to potential tornadoes

The Chicago area's record-breaking warmth will come with the threat of severe weather across the region, bringing the potential for golf ball-sized hail and potentially even an isolated tornado for some. But when can you expect the worst of it and where?

"We are in for an absolutely wild meteorological ride, with summer (record warmth), spring (severe storms?), and winter (snow/cold) weather all crammed into the next 24 hours!" a tweet from the National Weather Service said.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect and what NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists are forecasting:

Tuesday morning

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures early Tuesday were already warm, with readings in the upper 50s areawide. That's approximately 20 degrees warmer than it was early Monday morning, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

Storms are not expected to develop during the morning hours, however.

Tuesday Afternoon

As the day goes on, temperatures will continue their upward climb, reaching up to 73 degrees by 12 p.m. and possibly as high as 76 degrees by 2 p.m., according to Roman.

If that happens, a record could be set.

"The current record high of 75 degrees was set in 1976," Roman said. "Seventy-six would be the warmest temperature ever recorded in February, and in meteorological winter in Chicago."

Once the potentially record-high temperatures are reached, things begin to shift. Temperatures will begin their plummett back to winter and severe weather conditions could spark.

"If you want to get out and enjoy, do it before 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.," Roman said.

Around that time and through evening, the entire Chicago area will be under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale.

Tuesday evening

The biggest threat for storms will fall between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 12 a.m. Wednesday.

If storms do develop, the biggest threats they carry are gusty, damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour, large hail up 2 inches in diameter and more.

"Maybe an isolated tornado threat if all the elements come together," Roman said, adding that storms moving in from the west are expected to be scattered rather than areawide.

As the storms move through, a cold front will also make its way in, reaching some parts of the area around 8 p.m.

"A powerful cold front will race quickly across the area this evening producing a 20-30°F temperature drop in just an hour or so and strong northwest winds gusting to 35-45 mph," the NWS reported. "A brief period of gusts over 50 mph are possible (30-40%) immediately behind the front."

Around 10 p.m., those storms are expected to make their way out of the area, Roman said, ushering in the potential for snow.

Overnight into Wednesday

The dramatic temperature change will continue into the overnight hours, with a roughly 50-degree drop in less than 24 hours expected.

What's more, wind chills in some locations expected to be in the teens, possibly even near or below zero in some spots.

"From June to January," Roman said, of the dramatic shift in temperature and weather conditions.

The cold temps will be met with rain and possibly a light coating of snow. Depending on where the snow hits, some accumulations are possible.

A period of snow is possible late tonight and could produce some accumulations. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how much, if any snow will occur tonight. If snow does fall, the rapidly falling temps will likely lead to roads becoming snow covered and hazardous. pic.twitter.com/iWmRipPVPo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2024

By 8 a.m., the snow is expected to move out. After that, a cold and blustery day will set in, Roman said, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Rest of the Week

The cold air will be short-lived, Roman said. By Thursday, temperatures will begin to creep back up, with highs in the mid-40s. Friday will see temperatures in the 50s, Roman said, followed by temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s by the weekend.