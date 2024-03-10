Sunny, cool conditions in Chicago's forecast as another warmup looms

After a few days of average temperatures in the Chicago area, things are going to warm right back up for the new work week.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Sunday will be filled with sunshine, but the temperature won’t reflect that as highs are only expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 40s, right around their seasonal averages.

Breezy conditions are also expected during the day, with gusts kicking up to 20 miles per hour or more by the afternoon, according to forecast models.

After a cool overnight period, things will warm up dramatically on Monday, with highs soaring back into the mid-60s across the area. Winds will be calm in the morning, but gusts out of the southwest will increase quickly in the late morning and into the afternoon, exceeding 30 miles per hour at times.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Highs will remain in the 60s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the former date likely seeing the warmest readings of the week as the mercury will reach close to 70 degrees in most of the area.

The arrival of a pair of weather systems toward the end of the week will start to drop temperatures, with highs settling back into the 40s by Friday and into Saturday. A chance of rain will also creep back into the forecast, with an outside chance of flurries by St. Patrick’s Day, with highs in the low-40s across the area.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.