NASCAR Chicago Street Race delayed due to lightning, spectators asked to take shelter

Due to the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning, NASCAR Chicago Street Race organizers delayed The Loop 121 for an unknown length of time Saturday evening.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications tweeted that NASCAR had halted the race as of 5:22 p.m. Those in attendance were asked to find appropriate shelter and take precautions.

Around a half hour later, race organizers said that a weather delay remained in place, adding it will provide updates when available. People were still encouraged to "seek appropriate shelter."

At 6:09 p.m., NASCAR Chicago tweeted that while the race was still under a rain delay, plans call for the race to be completed today.

UPDATE: We are still under a weather delay and plan to complete the event today.



We will provide any updates when available. At this time, please continue to seek appropriate shelter. https://t.co/oi7Og0kmqc — NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend (@NASCARChicago) July 1, 2023

Earlier, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement, warning that a strong thunderstorm could hit portions of northeastern Cook County, including downtown Chicago where the NASCAR Chicago Street Race was underway. That storm system passed at around 5:15 p.m.

In a tweet at 6 p.m., the NWS said "hit or miss" storms continue to develop, with most occurring near the Interstate 88 corridor. Additional showers and storms are expected near and south of Interstate 80, forecasters noted, saying lightning strikes, downpours and localized wind gusts were possible.