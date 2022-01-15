Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Snow fell overnight in parts of the Chicago area, with up to an inch and a half of accumulations reported by the National Weather Service.

Areas to the west of Chicago have reported the highest snowfall totals thus far, with 1.5 inches of snow falling in La Salle and 1.2 inches of snow falling in Batavia and Genoa.

Here are some of the latest totals from across the area:

Cook County:

Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.8 inches

Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.3 inches

Chicago (West Ridge) – 0.5 inches

DeKalb County:

De Kalb – 0.9 inches

Genoa – 1.2 inches

DuPage County:

Glen Ellyn – 1 inch

Naperville - 0.7 inches

Somonauk – 1 inch

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill – 0.8 inches

Morris – 0.7 inches

Kane County:

Aurora – 1 inch

Batavia – 1.2 inches

Campton Hills – 0.5 inches

Kankakee County:

Irwin - 0.7 inches

LaSalle County:

La Salle – 1.5 inches

Mendota - 1 inch

Will County:

Frankfort - 0.8 inches

Goodenow - 1 inch

Homer Glen – 0.6 inches

Romeoville (NWS Office) – 0.7 inches