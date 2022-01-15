Snowfall Totals From Across the Chicago Area

Snow fell overnight in parts of the Chicago area, with up to an inch and a half of accumulations reported by the National Weather Service.
Areas to the west of Chicago have reported the highest snowfall totals thus far, with 1.5 inches of snow falling in La Salle and 1.2 inches of snow falling in Batavia and Genoa.
Here are some of the latest totals from across the area:
Cook County:
Chicago (Midway Airport) – 0.8 inches
Chicago (O’Hare Airport) – 0.3 inches
Chicago (West Ridge) – 0.5 inches
DeKalb County:
De Kalb – 0.9 inches
Genoa – 1.2 inches
DuPage County:
Glen Ellyn – 1 inch
Naperville - 0.7 inches
Somonauk – 1 inch
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill – 0.8 inches
Morris – 0.7 inches
Kane County:
Aurora – 1 inch
Batavia – 1.2 inches
Campton Hills – 0.5 inches
Kankakee County:
Irwin - 0.7 inches
LaSalle County:
La Salle – 1.5 inches
Mendota - 1 inch
Will County:
Frankfort - 0.8 inches
Goodenow - 1 inch
Homer Glen – 0.6 inches
Romeoville (NWS Office) – 0.7 inches