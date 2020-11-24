Chicago Forecast

Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area Tuesday

A winter weather advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season just before Thanksgiving, with some areas reporting as much as 3 inches by Tuesday morning.

NBC 5 meteorologists were tracking conditions that could produce to an inch or two of snow in some locations inland.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals reported as of 9 a.m.:

Rockford: 1.7"

Romeoville: 1.5"

Homer Glen: 1.5"

Near Midway: 0.4"

O'Hare: 0.7"

McHenry: 2"

Somonauk: 1"

Aurora: 3"

Bloomingdale: 1.9"

