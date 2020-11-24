Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area Tuesday

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season just before Thanksgiving, with some areas reporting as much as 3 inches by Tuesday morning.
NBC 5 meteorologists were tracking conditions that could produce to an inch or two of snow in some locations inland.
A winter weather advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Local
Here's a look at some of the snow totals reported as of 9 a.m.:
Rockford: 1.7"
Romeoville: 1.5"
Homer Glen: 1.5"
Near Midway: 0.4"
O'Hare: 0.7"
McHenry: 2"
Somonauk: 1"
Aurora: 3"
Bloomingdale: 1.9"