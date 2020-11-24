Snow Totals From Across the Chicago Area Tuesday

The Chicago area saw its first measurable snowfall of the season just before Thanksgiving, with some areas reporting as much as 3 inches by Tuesday morning.

NBC 5 meteorologists were tracking conditions that could produce to an inch or two of snow in some locations inland.

A winter weather advisory was issued for DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday until 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Here's a look at some of the snow totals reported as of 9 a.m.:

Rockford: 1.7"

Romeoville: 1.5"

Homer Glen: 1.5"

Near Midway: 0.4"

O'Hare: 0.7"

McHenry: 2"

Somonauk: 1"

Aurora: 3"

Bloomingdale: 1.9"