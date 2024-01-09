Snow, ice lead to ground stop at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

A full ground stop has been lifted at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, but significant delays are still expected because of excessive snow and ice, according to the FAA.

Officials say the ground stop went into effect at 3:09 p.m. as a winter storm continues to hammer the Chicago area, with rain, snow and ice falling across the region.

The ground stop was lifted at 4:09 p.m., but the FAA has instituted a Traffic Management Program for inbound and outbound flights. As a result, some arrivals have been delayed by an average of one hour and 46 minutes, with delays of a half hour or more reported for departing flights.

As of 4:40 p.m., 170 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation, but that number could potentially climb as the storm continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the western suburbs of Chicago, with a winter weather advisory in effect for O’Hare and the rest of the area. That will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds and additional snowfall are expected, along with isolated instances of frozen pavement or tarmac, according to officials.

We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.