Snow Expected in Chicago Area Monday, But Just How Much?

The Chicago area is set to see some snow next week, the question is, how much?

While it doesn’t appear there will be a major snowstorm ahead, models on Friday were showing accumulating snow is likely on Monday for parts of the area.

The bullseye of the system has trended southward in recent days, which could mean less snow for the area, particularly in many northern and northwestern suburbs.

As of Friday morning, models indicated between 1 and 2 inches could fall in the city with higher totals south and lower totals north.

Any change in the projected path of the snow could change how much the Chicago area is expected to see, however.

Monday’s system is expected to develop early Monday morning and continue into the evening hours. Highs will sit in the low-30s for the day.

So far, December is off to the driest start in Chicago in 18 years, with only 0.16 inches of precipitation over the first 12 days.

Though Friday is expected to stay mild and dry, there is a chance for some occasional drizzle, freezing drizzle and flurries Saturday as highs sit in the low- to mid-30s.

Sunday will be breezy and colder with highs in the mid- to upper-20s.