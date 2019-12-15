Snow, Cooler Temperatures on Tap for Sunday

Sunday will begin with sunny skies in the area, but there is snow in the forecast, especially for areas south of Interstate 80.

Throughout the day Sunday, clouds will gradually build and snow will begin to fall in the late afternoon hours, according to forecast models. The heaviest accumulations are expected in the far south suburbs, and areas south of Kankakee County can expect even more snow as a low pressure system moves through the area.

Accumulations of 2 inches of snow are possible in Kankakee and Will counties, with areas closer to Chicago expecting significantly less snow. A half-inch of snow is possible with the system, according to forecast models.

High temperatures Sunday are expected to stay below 30 degrees.

On Monday, scattered snow showers are possible, and those could bring a little bit more snow to the region, but accumulations will likely remain low, with 1 inch or so possible.

The high temperature Monday will settle in right around the freezing mark of 32 degrees as snow moves out of the region.