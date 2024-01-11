Shoveling snow could lead to increased risk of heart attack; Here's how to protect yourself

As the Chicago area braces for heavy snow and gusty winds this week, experts are warning residents of the increased risk of heart attacks that comes with shoveling driveways and sidewalks.

According to the National Weather Service, six or more inches of snow are possible across the area, with heavy accumulations especially possible in the north and west suburbs.

With the heavy and wet nature of the snow, especially early in the winter storm, those having to clear driveways and sidewalks will need to be cautious because of an increased risk of life-threatening heart attacks.

“Shoveling a little snow off your sidewalk may not seem like hard work. However, the strain of heavy snow shoveling may be as, or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test,” Dr. Barry Franklin, professor of internal medicine at Oakland University, said in a statement to the American Heart Association.

Franklin’s research showed that after only two minutes of snow shoveling, participants’ heart rates exceeded 85% of their maximal heart rate, levels only hit during aerobic exercise.

In addition to the difficulty of shoveling snow itself, cold winter weather can also cause increased blood pressure, as the cold can constrict coronary arteries.

Those individuals who have certain cardiovascular risk factors, including obesity, diabetes or being a current or former smoker, are especially vulnerable, according to the AHA.

The psychological impacts are real as well, according to the Mayo Clinic, with residents wanting to be done quickly so that they can get back inside.

“It’s that combination of cold, extreme exertion, and then maybe sticking it out longer than is wise because we’ve got to finish and get to the end of the walk,” Dr. Sharonne Hayes, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, said in a statement.

Residents can take several steps to protect themselves, including taking short and frequent breaks while shoveling. Moving only small amounts of snow, and pushing snow rather than lifting and throwing it are also key.

Dressing warmly, including covering your head, fingers and toes, is also critical, as is staying hydrated. Officials even say that avoiding heavy meals can be critical, as eating food can elevate blood pressure.

If you feel chest pressure or pain, lightheadedness or irregular heart rhythms while shoveling, stop immediately. If symptoms don’t subside shortly thereafter, call 911.