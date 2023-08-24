Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings in effect in Wisconsin, Illinois

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of southern Wisconsin and far northeastern Illinois on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will take effect in Kenosha County in Wisconsin, as well as McHenry and Lake counties in Illinois.

That watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m.

In addition, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin until 7:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

According to officials, the storm was located over Mount Pleasant, moving to the southeast at 25 miles per hour.

The storm could pack wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and half-dollar size hail, according to officials. Torrential rains could also lead to flash flooding due to the slow-moving nature of the storm.

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Union Grove, Bristol and Paris are all in the path of the storm, officials said.

All of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana are currently at a “marginal” risk of severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats with any severe storms would be gusty winds and large hail, according to the SPC.

Those storms are forming as a cold front approaches the area, which will end an oppressive heat wave that has sent heat indices soaring.

Stay tuned to NBC 5 for all the latest weather information.