Severe Storms Possible as Rain, Wind Dominate Sunday Forecast

Just days after severe weather drenched the area with rain, the region is once again facing heavy rains and potentially severe thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected to occur throughout the day Sunday, with the main threat of severe weather coming this afternoon and into the early evening hours. Chicago and the western suburbs are under a “marginal” risk of severe weather, according to forecast models, while the southern suburbs are under a “slight” risk for severe storms.

The storms are expected to pack heavy rains and potentially damaging winds, and there is the chance of isolated tornadoes, according to forecast models.

Those storms are expected to bring heavy rains to areas already dealing with flooding. Flood warnings and flash flood watches remain in effect for nearly all of northern Illinois, and even more rain is expected to fall with this system, as some places could see anywhere from two to three inches of additional rain Sunday and into Monday morning.

High temperatures are expected to reach into the mid-60s to low-70s inland, with towns along Lake Michigan likely seeing temps in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Communities along the lake could also see high waves because of consistent northeasterly winds, as a lakeshore flood advisory will go into effect Sunday evening for Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

Waves on the lake are expected to reach four-to-six feet, with occasional waves of eight or more feet possible. Those waves, exacerbated by high water levels on the lake, could cause significant erosion.

The heavy rains and storms will gradually end in the overnight hours, with scattered light showers lingering in the area into Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions will stick around, and high temperatures are expected to remain well below normal, rising only into the mid-50s to low-60s.