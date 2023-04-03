Severe Storms Could Impact Chicago Area in Coming Days; Here's What We Know

While a high-pressure cap could potentially thwart the development of some severe storms in the Chicago area on Tuesday, that chance still very much exists, and it could even last into Wednesday according to forecast models.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, areas to the west of Interstate 55 are still at an “enhanced risk” of severe weather on Tuesday, with areas like McHenry, DeKalb and LaSalle counties in that area, along with parts of Kane, Kendall and Grundy counties.

Other parts of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana remain at a “slight risk” of severe weather, with storms potentially firing in the late afternoon and into the evening hours, according to forecast models.

If storms develop, they could contain large hail, damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, and even potentially produce isolated tornadoes.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

What’s causing some uncertainty in the forecast is a dome of high pressure over the Chicago area, which could potentially prevent those storms from developing, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents are still advised to use caution when traveling in the evening hours, and more developments are likely to come throughout the day as forecast models dial in what’s to arrive.

That chance of severe weather will even continue into Wednesday morning, with damaging winds in excess of 65 miles per hour and isolated tornadoes still possible during the morning commute, according to the Storm Prediction Center and NBC 5 forecast models.

Areas to the east of Interstate 55, including Lake, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, are at a “slight” risk for severe weather Wednesday morning, as are parts of northwest Indiana.

After that storm system finally moves out, temperatures will drop quickly out of the 60s and into the 40s, with gusty winds expected for much of the day Wednesday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest information.