Saturday Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

On Saturday, some areas saw more than 4 inches of snow since Friday

By Molly Walsh

Over the past 24 hours, the Chicago area has been hit with freezing drizzle, snow and dropping temperatures.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, some areas were covered with more than 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are snowfall totals from across the region as of Saturday morning:

Cook County

  • Burbank - 2.6 inches
  • Oak Park - 4.6 inches
  • Palatine - 3.9 inches

DeKalb County

  • Genoa - 2.7 inches

DuPage County

  • Glen Ellyn - 5 inches

Grundy County

  • Carbon Hill – 2.2 inches

La Salle County

  • Mendota - 2 inches

Livingston County

  • Streator - 3 inches

Lee County

  • Ashton - 2.6 inches
  • Paw Paw - 2.5 inches

Kane County

  • Batavia – 3.6 inches
  • Elgin - 2.3 inches
  • Montgomery - 3 inches

Kankakee County

  • Bourbonnais - 1.5 inches

Kendall County

  • Plainfield - 2.7 inches

Lake County

  • Hawthorn Woods - 3 inches
  • Highwood - 4.8 inches
  • Forest Lake - 4 inches
  • Lindenhurst - 4.5 inches
  • N. Buffalo Grove - 4.7 inches

Lake County, Indiana

  • Merrillville - 1.5 inches

McHenry County

  • Algonquin - 4.5 inches
  • Hebron - 3.5 inches
  • Woodstock - 5 inches
  • Bull Valley - 4.8 inches

Porter County, Indiana

  • Boone Grove 1.8 inches
  • Valparaiso - 1.5 inches

Will County

  • Plainfield - 2.8 inches

