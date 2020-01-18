Saturday Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

Over the past 24 hours, the Chicago area has been hit with freezing drizzle, snow and dropping temperatures.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, some areas were covered with more than 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Here are snowfall totals from across the region as of Saturday morning:

Cook County

Burbank - 2.6 inches

Oak Park - 4.6 inches

Palatine - 3.9 inches

DeKalb County

Genoa - 2.7 inches

DuPage County

Glen Ellyn - 5 inches

Grundy County

Carbon Hill – 2.2 inches

La Salle County

Mendota - 2 inches

Livingston County

Streator - 3 inches

Lee County

Ashton - 2.6 inches

Paw Paw - 2.5 inches

Kane County

Batavia – 3.6 inches

Elgin - 2.3 inches

Montgomery - 3 inches

Kankakee County

Bourbonnais - 1.5 inches

Kendall County

Plainfield - 2.7 inches

Lake County

Hawthorn Woods - 3 inches

Highwood - 4.8 inches

Forest Lake - 4 inches

Lindenhurst - 4.5 inches

N. Buffalo Grove - 4.7 inches

Lake County, Indiana

Merrillville - 1.5 inches

McHenry County

Algonquin - 4.5 inches

Hebron - 3.5 inches

Woodstock - 5 inches

Bull Valley - 4.8 inches

Porter County, Indiana

Boone Grove 1.8 inches

Valparaiso - 1.5 inches

Will County