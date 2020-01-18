Saturday Snowfall Totals Across the Chicago Area

Over the past 24 hours, the Chicago area has been hit with freezing drizzle, snow and dropping temperatures.
As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, some areas were covered with more than 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Here are snowfall totals from across the region as of Saturday morning:
Cook County
- Burbank - 2.6 inches
- Oak Park - 4.6 inches
- Palatine - 3.9 inches
DeKalb County
- Genoa - 2.7 inches
DuPage County
- Glen Ellyn - 5 inches
Grundy County
- Carbon Hill – 2.2 inches
La Salle County
- Mendota - 2 inches
Livingston County
- Streator - 3 inches
Lee County
- Ashton - 2.6 inches
- Paw Paw - 2.5 inches
Kane County
- Batavia – 3.6 inches
- Elgin - 2.3 inches
- Montgomery - 3 inches
Kankakee County
- Bourbonnais - 1.5 inches
Kendall County
- Plainfield - 2.7 inches
Lake County
- Hawthorn Woods - 3 inches
- Highwood - 4.8 inches
- Forest Lake - 4 inches
- Lindenhurst - 4.5 inches
- N. Buffalo Grove - 4.7 inches
Lake County, Indiana
- Merrillville - 1.5 inches
McHenry County
- Algonquin - 4.5 inches
- Hebron - 3.5 inches
- Woodstock - 5 inches
- Bull Valley - 4.8 inches
Porter County, Indiana
- Boone Grove 1.8 inches
- Valparaiso - 1.5 inches
Will County
- Plainfield - 2.8 inches