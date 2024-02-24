‘Rapid' warmup to arrive this weekend preceding near-record high temperatures

Snow might still be on the ground, but it'll be gone before you know it.

On the heels of a brief winter blast that brought accumulating snow, a "rapid warm-up" is on tap for later this weekend, according to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Pete Sack.

But if you'll be heading out before then - make sure to bundle up.

Temperatures will fall slightly into the low 30s, with higher values expected along the lakefront in the nighttime hours and hold steady overnight. As Sunday rolls around, mild conditions will set in thanks to a southerly flow of wind.

Then, get ready for a drastic shift.

Temperatures could climb as much as 30 degrees or so, with highs expected to sit in the upper 50s to low 60s depending where you live.

Warm conditions will persist as partly sunny skies arrive to kick off the work week. A warming trend will cause temperatures to approach near-record highs on both Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

While Monday will see a high temperature of 63 degrees, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late evening. Much uncertainty surrounds Tuesday as potentially severe storms are a possibility.

Along with the rain, gusty winds with speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, may make a return on Monday and Tuesday.

Storms are expected once again on Wednesday, but they'll come along with another drastic change.

As a cold front passes, rain will transition to snow showers early on as temperatures drop to a high of 30 dgrees.

Temperatures will rebound on Thursday, will a high of 42 degrees expected under partly sunny skies. Come Saturday, the region will see a return to mild conditions, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s expected.