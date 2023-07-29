NWS confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Kankakee County

Following several hours of strong storms, intense winds and drenching rain, the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Friday in Kankakee County.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service said that its survey team was able to confirm two tornadoes as of Saturday afternoon. An EF-0 tornado occurred near Kankakee, while a second EF-1 tornado took place in Momence.

Our survey team has been able to confirm at two tornadoes in Kankakee County so far. The first was an EF-0 that occurred near Kankakee. The second was rated EF-1 and occurred in Momence. Details on the peak wind speeds and tracks of these tornadoes will provided later. #ILwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 29, 2023

Information on peak wind speeds and the tracks of the tornadoes would be provided at a later time, according to forecasters. Along with the storm survey team sent to Kankakee County, a second was deployed to Will County.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A number of severe storms moved across the Chicago area late Friday, with wind gusts exceeding 70 miles per hour in some instances, the NWS said in a previous tweet.

At the peak of the storms, more than 75,000 ComEd customers were without power. Around 10,000 remained in the dark Saturday afternoon, according to ComEd's outage map. While damage was reported in several places, areas near Interstate 80 experienced the most widespread damage, forecasters said.