At least 75K ComEd customers without power as storms slam the Chicago area

More than 75,000 ComEd customers were left without power in the early morning hours Saturday as fierce storms pounded the region with wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour.

As of 11:19 p.m., 75,188 ComEd customers were reported to be without electricity across northern Illinois, with more than 47,000 of those affected in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. Additionally, more than 9,000 others were left in the dark in the Rockford area.

ComEd urged anyone who experienced an outage to contact the utility immediately. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage, also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report.

In a message on its website, the utility said it was increasing crews, which would be deployed to assess the damage and begin restoring power as soon as conditions were safe.

Information about existing outages and restoration times can be found online at ComEd.com/map.

