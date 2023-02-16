More Than 300 Flights Canceled at Chicago Airports Amid Wintry Weather

More than 300 flights have been canceled at Chicago’s airports Thursday as a winter weather system drives its way through the region.

According to the latest data available from the Chicago Department of Aviation, a total of 227 cancellations have been reported at O’Hare International Airport, while 119 have been canceled at Midway as of 2 p.m.

The average delay for flights at both airports remains under 15 minutes, but more flights could be impacted as the day moves along and as mixed precipitation continues to switch over to snow as temperatures drop.

According to the National Weather Service, that changeover is expected to continue through the afternoon, with snow potentially falling through the early morning hours in parts of the city thanks to some lake-enhancement.

In all, 1-to-3 inches of additional snow could fall, though some locations could see more than that, officials said.

Friday will see things dry out, but temperatures will remain cooler-than-average, at least for one day, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 20s and gusty winds possible throughout the day.

Highs will rebound into the 40s by Saturday, under partly-sunny skies.