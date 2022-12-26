More snow was expected to arrive in the Chicago area Monday morning, bringing the potential for some light accumulation before ushering in a major warm-up that will mark a dramatic shift in temperatures. But this particular round of snow could bring some "unusually hazardous" travel conditions.

Monday's snow is expected to stay light through the morning hours, before coming to an end by the early afternoon from north to south.

Though only minor accumulations of up to an inch or two are expected, the snow could make morning travel "unusually" difficult, leading to slick road conditions as flakes meet very cold pavement temperatures.

The National Weather Service urged drivers to leave extra time for commutes and to take it slow on the roads.

"While snowfall will be light this morning, impacts on roads could be significant due to the cold pavement temps," the NWS tweeted.

Already early Monday morning, road conditions were reported to be worsening, particularly in northwest Illinois.

"While snowfall will be light this morning, impacts on roads could be significant due to the cold pavement temps. Slow down & leave extra time to reach destination!"

The snow appears to be the last winter burst before a major warm-up begins in the Chicago area, sending temperatures soaring into the 40s and 50s for the end of the year.

Temps could reach the 40s as early as Wednesday, climbing to near 50 just ahead of New Year's Eve.