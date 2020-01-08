Month’s Worth of Rain or Snow Possible Close to Chicago as Winter Storm Approaches

With a weekend storm setting its sights on the Chicago area, one thing is certain: there's going to be a lot of wet weather. But whether that moisture falls as rain or snow will depend largely on where you are.

South of Chicago, some locations could see a month's worth of rain as the system begins Friday and continues through Saturday evening.

On the flip side, counties far north and west of the city could see a month's worth of snow depending on how quickly temperatures cool.

For the rest of the area, just how much rain will turn to snow remains unclear.

Snow totals in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs will depend largely on how quickly temperatures cool Friday. Early predictions indicate accumulating snow is likely, with several inches possible.

If temperatures stay warmer longer, however, snow totals could drop significantly. Any deviation in the system’s path could also change projected snow totals dramatically.

The area saw its coldest day of the week Wednesday as temperatures drop below-average for the first time this year. Despite sunny skies in the forecast, highs are expected to dip into the 20s for most of the area.

But the cold won’t last long as the warmest day of the week quickly follows.

Thursday will likely see temperatures rising into the upper-40s, possibly near 50 for some locations, amid a cloudy, very windy and wet day.

Things start off warm Friday but temperatures are expected to fall later in the day as a moisture-filled system makes it way across the Chicago area.

Wet weather is set to move in Friday night, bringing the potential for an icy mix of freezing rain, sleet and eventually snow.

The wet and potentially snowy weather looks to continue throughout the day Saturday and into the evening hours. Highs Saturday stay in the low- to mid-30s.

This is a developing forecast. Check here for updates on the latest weather predictions for your area from NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.