Live Radar: Track ‘unsettled' weather as strong to severe storms move into Chicago area

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.
Strong to severe storms bringing the threat of heavy downpours, strong, gusty winds and hail are moving into the Chicago area Tuesday, with a stronger chance of storms expected Wednesday.
CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE
Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar below.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.