LIVE RADAR: As snow arrives, track conditions in your community

While much snowfall isn't expected, some areas could see accumulations around one inch of snow before midnight. 

Following a taste of 60-degree temperatures, winter weather returned to the Chicago area on Friday evening, bringing snow and slick conditions to the region.

And the blast of

While much accumulation isn't expected, snow will likely persist through midnight. On top of that, some parts of Cook and Lake counties could see light lake effect snow through around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Track the system, and the snow live in your area using NBC 5's interactive radar below.

