Live Blog: High Wind Warning Takes Effect, NWS Urges Residents to Take Precautions

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning ahead of a storm system that is expected to generate wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The system, which is also generating severe weather in the Great Plains and into the western portion of the Midwest, also is pumping warm air into the Chicago area, setting record highs and setting the stage for rain and thunderstorms in the coming hours.

6:40 p.m.: Nearly 100 Flights Canceled, More Than 5,000 Customers Without Power as Winds Intensify

More than 5,000 ComEd customers are without power Wednesday night as high winds begin to hit the Chicago area, with most of the outages currently reported in Lake County.

According to the utility, 3,212 customers in Lake County are without power as of 6:40 p.m. Another 1,247 customers in McHenry County are also without power, according to the company.

ComEd says that 687 customers in Cook County are in the dark.

Chicago’s airports are also being impacted, as 83 flights have been canceled at O’Hare on Wednesday. Just eight flights have been canceled at Midway, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

6 p.m. High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory Now in Effect

A series of weather alerts have now gone into effect for the NBC 5 viewing area, as gusty winds are expected throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

A high wind warning has gone into effect in McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle and Kendall counties until 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Sustained winds in excess of 30 miles per hour are expected, along with wind gusts that could exceed 60 miles per hour at times.

A wind advisory is also in effect for Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties, along with Lake, Porter and Newton counties in northwest Indiana.

Sustained winds are likely to hit between 25-and-30 miles per hour, with gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour.

Residents are being urged to take a series of precautions, including postponing travel whenever possible and to stay in the lower levels of their homes because of the ferocious winds.

5:49 p.m.: Tornado Watch Isssued for Far Western Illinois

A storm system that is expected to generate strong wind gusts in the Chicago area is causing even bigger problems in far western Illinois, leading to a tornado watch for several counties that border the Mississippi River.

According to the National Weather Service, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Rock Island, Whiteside, Henry, Bureau, Mercer, Bureau, Henderson, Warren, Putnam, Hancock and McDonough counties are all impacted by the watch, which will last until 11 p.m.

The watch also includes most of western and central Wisconsin, parts of southeastern Minnesota and all of eastern Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.

The area could see widespread damaging winds, with gusts occasionally exceeding 90 miles per hour.

The thunderstorms, located over western Iowa when the watch was issued, are moving to the east-northeast at 60-to-70 miles per hour. Embedded tornadoes are being reported.

The likelihood of embedded tornadoes is “high” with the storm cells, as is severe wind damage.

Residents Urged to Stay in Lower Levels of Homes, Take Other Precautions Ahead of Dangerous Winds

Residents are being urged to take precautions with dangerous wind gusts set to hit the Chicago area Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

While wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour are possible, a line of thunderstorms is expected to move through the area late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, and those storms could push wind gusts even higher, occasionally exceeding 70 miles per hour.

As a result, the National Weather Service is urging residents to take a series of precautions to protect themselves from the dangerous winds, including staying in the lower levels of homes whenever possible.

Residents are also being urged to avoid windows due to the high-speed wind gusts.

Tree and roof damage is also possible as a result of the gusty winds, and travel will be hazardous at times, according to the NWS.

ComEd Positioning Extra Crews, Equipment Ahead of Potential Outages Due to High Winds

With the Chicago area expecting wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, ComEd says that it is preparing additional equipment and crews to respond to any power outages caused by the severe weather.

A high wind warning will go into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday for most of northern Illinois, with 30-to-35 mile-per-hour winds expected, along with wind gusts approaching, and occasionally exceeding, 60 miles per hour.

ComEd says that it is positioning equipment and additional crews to deal with potential power outages, saying it will employ a similar strategy to the one used when severe weather knocked out power to 46,000 customers last weekend.

Those outages were resolved within 24 hours, the utility said.

Rockford Records Highest-Ever December Temperature, While Chicago Sets Daily Record

Both Chicago and Rockford on Wednesday saw record-breaking temperatures, which are still expected to rise before midnight.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures in Rockford reached 69 degrees Wednesday, while Chicago hit 65 degrees.

The last time Rockford and Chicago hit record-high temperatures in the 60s on Dec. 15 was in 1971, the National Weather Service reported. Temperatures could still increase Wednesday evening.

Weather officials noted that Rockford's 69 degrees on Wednesday also tied with the all-time record high for the month of December, which was originally set Dec. 3, 2021.

Chicago-Area Residents Urged to Secure Outdoor Holiday Decorations Ahead of 'Dangerous' Winds

Chicago-area residents should secure all outdoor holiday decorations and lighter outdoor furniture due to "damaging winds" expected throughout the Chicago area Wednesday evening, officials warned.

"Secure any outdoor decorations, including holiday decorations, and lighter outdoor furniture," the National Weather Service said in a warning.

The National Weather Service advised cautioned while driving in windy conditions, especially on highways and open roads. Residents are asked to avoid the outdoors during the warning, specifically in forested areas and around trees.

The National Weather Service warned that people should remain on lower levels of their homes and avoid windows during the windstorm.